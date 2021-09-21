Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $682,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 220,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

