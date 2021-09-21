Heritage Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,373,000 after purchasing an additional 231,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 20,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,586. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.