Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

