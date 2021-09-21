Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

