High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

HLNFF remained flat at $$10.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLNFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.