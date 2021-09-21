Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

