Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of HGLB opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.