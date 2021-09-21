HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Beverage by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

