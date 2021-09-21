HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,511 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

