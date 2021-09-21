HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Park Aerospace worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKE opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

