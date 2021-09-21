HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

