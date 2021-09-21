HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $455,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

