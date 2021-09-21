Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HI. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI opened at $41.30 on Monday. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

