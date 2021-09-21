Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

