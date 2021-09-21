Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $33.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1,863.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

