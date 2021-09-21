Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

