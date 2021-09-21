Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

