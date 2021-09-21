Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HIMS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $397,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $19,274,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $121,538,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

