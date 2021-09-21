HoDooi Reaches Market Cap of $8.12 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $218,385.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00167420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00107614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.44 or 0.06725553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.54 or 0.98909900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.01 or 0.00740864 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

