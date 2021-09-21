Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

