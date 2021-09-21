Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.