Holowesko Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 7.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.14% of Kellogg worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

