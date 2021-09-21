Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97,254.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $97,254.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00173319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00111679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.91 or 0.06988432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.61 or 1.00279060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.83 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

