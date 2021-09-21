Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.40 million and $361,879.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00064648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00171069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00108244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.24 or 0.06801461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,556.49 or 1.00576684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

