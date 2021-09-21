Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

