HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 460 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 361.70 ($4.73) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.35. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £73.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.