HSBC Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

