HSBC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 68,756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,180% compared to the typical volume of 3,016 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

