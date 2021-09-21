Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.