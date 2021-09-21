HUNT (HUNT) One Day Volume Hits $32.54 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and approximately $32.54 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045315 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

