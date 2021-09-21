Identiv, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.50 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

