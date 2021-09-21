IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $5,226,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $659.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $677.32 and its 200-day moving average is $593.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.68 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

