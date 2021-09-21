IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

