iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILIAF. New Street Research cut shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. iliad has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

