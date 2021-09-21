IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.60.

IMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 140,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,178. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.