Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

INVVY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.22. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

