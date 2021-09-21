Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) versus Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Financial Comparison

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 7.73% 12.50% 5.91% Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 4 11 0 2.73 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 5.69 $412.38 million $0.33 126.73 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.62 $344.96 million $0.62 28.58

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

