Ingenta plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.73. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
Ingenta Company Profile
