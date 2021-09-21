Ingenta plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.73. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

