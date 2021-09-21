Ink Price Tops $0.0009 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Ink has a total market capitalization of $423,142.04 and approximately $410.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.32 or 0.07005173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,444.28 or 1.00066600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00797264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

