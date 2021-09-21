Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $549,520.91

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $549,520.91 and approximately $163.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00053460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00125057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

