Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 57,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average session volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

