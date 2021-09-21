Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.