Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

