Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

