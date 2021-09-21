Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 1,353 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $19,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 369,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

