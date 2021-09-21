Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 17,782 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

IBKR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. 18,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

