Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 2,718 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $50,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 23,556 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $405,163.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $291,264.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.