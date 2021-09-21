Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 5,537 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
