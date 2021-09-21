Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 5,537 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,684,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

