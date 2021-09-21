Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81.

Shares of VICR opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

