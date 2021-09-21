Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 197,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.50. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

