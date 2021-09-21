Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

