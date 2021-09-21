International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

